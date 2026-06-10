Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance for rain this weekend as hot temps persist in the Valley

The Brief The high for Phoenix on June 10 is expected to be 108°F. There is a slight chance for rain this weekend in parts of Arizona, according to the National Weather Service. NWS estimates the Valley has a 38% chance of seeing temperatures at 110°F on Saturday and Sunday.



It's going to be a hot week for the Valley, but now, forecasters with the National Weather Service say there is a chance Phoenix might not see temperatures in the 110s in the coming days.

Today:

According to NWS's forecast, afternoon highs between four to eight degrees above normal will be common through the weekend and into early next week.

Per their forecast, Phoenix should see a high of 108°F on June 10. Other parts of the state are also expecting triple-digit temperatures today, with Tucson expecting a high of 105°F, and for Yuma, a high of 108°F.

Portions of the Arizona High Country, however, are spared from the hot temps, with NWS forecasters in Flagstaff calling for a high of 85°F.

Tonight:

NWS's website states that the Valley should see a low of 78°F for June 10.

Thursday & Friday:

Forecasters say Phoenix should see a high of 108°F on both June 11 and 12. Similar high temperatures are expected for Yuma.

As for Tucson, a high of 103°F is expected by the NWS for Thursday and Friday, while Flagstaff should see a high of 88°F and 85°F on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

"An increase in moisture from the south and southeast late this week into the weekend will lead to slight (15-20%) chances for showers and storms across the AZ lower deserts," read a portion of NWS's forecast. "Chances will mostly be focused on Friday and Saturday morning for the lower deserts, then better chances become relegated to the AZ high terrain (Mogollon Rim, portions of Southeast AZ) by Saturday afternoon."

This Weekend:

Per NWS's forecast, there is a 38% chance for the Valley to see temperatures at 110° on both Saturday and Sunday. The expected highs for these two days are 109°F and 108°F, respectively.

"Lingering moisture on Sunday could lead to additional shower/storm activity once again over the AZ high terrain," read a portion of the forecast.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)