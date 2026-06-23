Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix temps to surpass 110 degrees with rising humidity

The Brief Forecast high temperatures are set to exceed 110 degrees for several days in the region. High pressure and building moisture will create increasingly humid and sticky conditions starting mid-week. Northern and eastern Arizona face a low chance of storms, while Phoenix will see rising wind gusts up to 30 mph.



The heat is on! Our forecast highs surpass 110 degrees for the next several days.

As high pressure builds over the Southwest, we'll watch our temperatures climb well into the 110+ degree territory. As the temperatures climb, humidity levels will also climb. This will create a hot and sticky period for the Valley and surrounding lower deserts.

This Week:

The forecast high jumps to 111 on Tuesday, 113 on Wednesday and 112 on Thursday. Friday we are forecasting a high of 110 with the high slipping back to around 107 on Saturday and 104 by Sunday. The air will turn more humid and sticky by Wednesday into Thursday, and then dry out again over the weekend.

The next few days we'll see mostly sunny conditions in the Valley. As high pressure strengthens to our Southeast, this will help rotate moisture into Arizona. With the increasing moisture levels, a low chance of storms will develop over parts of northern and eastern Arizona over the next few days.

Tuesday we may see a few isolated showers in far northeastern Arizona. Wednesday we'll experience scattered showers and storms over northern and eastern Arizona. By Thursday, we'll see additional storms in the same general area of northeastern Arizona. In Phoenix, we're expected to remain dry with just a 10% chance of an isolated shower Wednesday against the far northern edge of the Valley, heading into the foothills.

Winds will increase, too. Breezy to low-end windy weather is forecast around our state starting mid-week and lasting into the weekend. Gusts of 20-25 mph gusts are forecast in Phoenix on Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts up to 30 mph by Friday and into the weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)