Arizona weather forecast: High temps gradually warming up this week in Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix is experiencing a pleasant start to the week with temperatures below-average. A gradual warm-up is expected, however, with temperatures rising a few degrees daily and forecast to hit 110 degrees by next weekend. The high-pressure system that brought previous heat has moved east, impacting the Midwest and East Coast with significant heat.



Temperatures will remain slightly below average around the state on Tuesday.

What To Expect:

In the Valley, high temperatures are forecast to cap at around 104 degrees. The average this time of year is 106. It will be another breezy afternoon with gusts of 20 mph forecast in Phoenix. While it will still be hot, this afternoon will be 13 degrees cooler than last Thursday and 5-10 degrees cooler than this upcoming weekend.

In northern Arizona, temperatures will only hit the 70s during the afternoon in spots like Flagstaff with lows in the 40s!

High pressure has the eastern half of the U.S. gripped in a heatwave, but high pressure will rebuild across Arizona by this weekend. As a result, temperatures will climb back to 110 degrees and hotter by Sunday following a slow climb from 105 Wednesday to 108 Friday and 109 Saturday in Phoenix.

As for rain chances, they're unlikely in Phoenix, but possible in far southern and eastern Arizona! Monsoonal moisture has been soaking parts of New Mexico and West Texas. In fact, a flood watch lasts until Wednesday. For southeastern Arizona, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected through today. The storms could extend as far west as eastern Pinal County and eastern Gila County near Globe. Tucson may also see nearby showers or thunderstorms. This week, spotty shower chances will continue over southeastern Arizona.

What's next:

For now, there's a low 10% chance of showers approaching the Valley by Independence Day weekend. It's too early for exact timing and details, but certainly something to watch!

