Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temperatures and high winds precede holiday heat

The Brief Cooler than average temperatures, dry weather, and breezy to windy conditions will continue across Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday. A red flag warning is active from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for parts of Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties due to gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph. An air quality alert has been issued for Flagstaff, Williams, and Munds Park as smoke from the Pocket Fire pushes north to northeast.



Another day of cooler than average temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and dry weather.

Local perspective:

The region is still under the influence of a large trough driving mild air across our state. The trough also continues to wrap windy conditions over Arizona, bringing a breezy forecast to the Valley and another day of elevated to critical fire risk for northern/eastern Arizona.

There is a red flag warning in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for parts of Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. Gusts of 30–40 mph are forecast for Flagstaff and much of the higher elevations. Gusts in the Valley are expected to reach 20–25 mph.

Winds will help fan the flames of the Pocket Fire and other wildfires burning across the state. The smoke from the Pocket Fire will again push north to northeast and bring smoky conditions to areas of Flagstaff, Williams and over to Munds Park. As a result, there is an air quality alert in place for that area. Air quality may worsen from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy or even very unhealthy throughout the day.

The forecast high temperatures remain below normal. In Phoenix, the high sticks around 102 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperature will gradually rebound through the work week. By the weekend, the forecast high for Independence Day returns to average at about 107 degrees. Next week the high temperatures will jump to 110 and above.

Big picture view:

The forecast remains very dry with no substantial rain chances ahead, aside from isolated showers brushing the southeastern state line in the next couple of days.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)