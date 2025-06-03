Arizona weather forecast: Warm and breezy Tuesday in Phoenix

The Brief After a couple of rainy days, conditions will dry out and temps will warm up in Phoenix. On June 3, we'll see a high of about 96°F. We'll see triple-digit highs by the weekend.



Now that the rain has moved out, temps will be rising across Arizona, although they will stay below normal for the next few days.

What To Expect:

Sunday was a record-setting day in Phoenix for daily rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

On June 2, we saw more scattered showers in the Valley. The high only reached 89 degrees in Phoenix.

On Tuesday, there will be a slim chance of rain, with breezy and warmer conditions. We'll see a high near 96°F.

What they're saying:

"Below normal temperatures will persist for the first half of this week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s across the lower deserts. Temperatures will gradually rise back above 100 degrees by late week," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

What's next:

Highs will gradually warm up throughout the week, and by the weekend, triple digits are back in the forecast.

Next week will stay warm with highs in the mid-100s.

