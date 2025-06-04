Arizona weather forecast: Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday in Phoenix

The Brief We saw some overnight rain fall in parts of the Valley on Wednesday morning. On June 4, our high will reach 97°F. Triple digits are back in the forecast this weekend.



Parts of the Valley received rain overnight, and there's a chance we could see even more on Wednesday.

What To Expect:

On June 4, we'll see a high of about 97 degrees in Phoenix.

Overnight, rain fell across the Valley, and we'll see about a 20% chance of more precipitation on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Once all the rain moves out, temperatures will gradually rise for the rest of the week.

"Below normal temperatures will persist for the first half of this week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s across the lower deserts. Temperatures will gradually rise back above 100 degrees by late week," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

What's next:

By the weekend, triple digits will be back in the forecast.

Next week will stay warm with highs in the mid-100s.

