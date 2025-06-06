Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 100s as we head into the weekend

The Brief Friday will be slightly warmer in the Valley, with a high of about 103 degrees. We'll stay warm and dry through the weekend in Phoenix. Next week, highs will hover around the mid-100s.



Now that the rain has moved out of the Valley, we'll see dry conditions and warmer temps as we head into the weekend.

What To Expect:

On June 5, we saw sunny skies and a high of 100 degrees in Phoenix.

Weather conditions on Friday will be similar, with a slightly-warmer high of 103°F.

What they're saying:

"Near normal temperatures for today and tomorrow. Temperatures will gradually rise to above normal temperatures by this weekend along with widespread Moderate HeatRisk across the Desert SW," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

What's next:

Next week we'll stay warm with highs in the mid-100s.

