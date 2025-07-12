Arizona weather forecast: Near-normal highs on Saturday in Phoenix

The Brief Our high on July 12 in Phoenix will be about 108 degrees. Sunday's weather will be about the same in the Valley. Next week, monsoon chances are in the forecast.



It's going to be a warm start to the weekend in the Valley, with a high on Saturday near 108 degrees.

The weekend:

Temperatures across the Valley will be near to above average for the weekend. Rain chances will be best for eastern Arizona with isolated thunderstorms expected. Breezy winds will continue for both the Valley and high country.

Next Week:

There will be a chance for monsoon moisture next week, along with cooler temperatures. Chances for rain will begin on Wednesday and could extend through Friday. Thursday is looking to bring in the greatest potential along with temperatures dropping below average.

Wildfire conditions:

Winds will still be breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph in the Valley, but also roughly the same strength across northern Arizona, including in Flagstaff. Gusts may climb up to 30 mph near the White Sage Fire along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. There are evacuation orders in place around that fire.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather