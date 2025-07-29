Arizona weather forecast: Hot, dry conditions continue in Phoenix

The Brief Hot and dry weather is expected to continue on Tuesday in the Valley. The high on July 29 in Phoenix will be about 111 degrees. This weekend will be even warmer, with a high of about 113°F on Saturday.



Our hot spell continues through the week, at least.

Today:

The forecast high climbs to 111 degrees in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. It will be sunny with dry conditions. Winds may pick up with gusts of 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

A few showers and storms are expected along the eastern edge of the state during the day with some storms sliding to the south near Tucson into the night.

Tomorrow:

On Wednesday, the humidity will tick upward slightly with another round of 110-113 degrees weather in the Valley.

While monsoonal moisture will again hang along the east part of the state, and a few storms may even fire off over the higher elevations of northern Arizona, the Valley will remain dry Wednesday, too.

Later This Week:

Storm chances may increase slightly for parts of Arizona, including northern Arizona and into Pinal County, by Thursday. On Thursday evening, there is a low chance at 10-20% for a few showers or storms to develop over the Valley – with the focus on the outskirts of town.

Any storms that pop up over Pinal County in the next several days may kick up gusty outflows and even blowing dust is possible. Storms are not expected to be widespread with this pattern, even in eastern Arizona.

This Weekend:

High temperatures continue between 110 and 113 degrees through at least Sunday. In the Valley, highs may slip slightly below 110 by early next week, but it's still expected to be hotter than normal.

Each day this weekend will be sunny to mostly sunny.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com