Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat kicks off August in Phoenix

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect on the first day of August in the Valley. On Friday in Phoenix, we'll see a high temperature of about 112 degrees. Next week, highs in the Valley could reach 117 degrees.



Our Extreme Heat Warning kicks into place today around the Valley and South-Central Arizona.

The warning will last through Saturday in Maricopa and Pinal counties, through Sunday for southern Arizona, and through next Tuesday for the Grand Canyon (below 4,000 feet).

Today:

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend and into next week. The forecast high reaches 112 degrees Friday in Phoenix. Highs into the low 90s are forecast for spots like Payson and Prescott and upper 80s are possible in Flagstaff.

A few scattered showers or storms are possible in parts of northern and eastern Arizona. The showers may eventually pass portions of southern Arizona, too.

This Weekend:

This weekend the forecast high climbs to 113 in Phoenix on Saturday. Saturday may tie the current record of 113 set back in 2011. Sunday won't break the record, but it will reach 112 degrees around the Valley.

Next Week:

Next week isn't any better, unfortunately. The forecast highs remain between 112 and 117 through next week. A new Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for Phoenix and much of the lower deserts from Tuesday through Friday of next week.

Big picture view:

It will be generally dry this weekend and into early next week with little sign of the monsoon.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com