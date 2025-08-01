Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, West Pinal County, Mazatzal Mountains, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Dripping Springs, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, New River Mesa, Deer Valley, Superior, Gila Bend, East Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat kicks off August in Phoenix

Published  August 1, 2025 7:00am MST
An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect on the first day of August in the Valley.

PHOENIX - Our Extreme Heat Warning kicks into place today around the Valley and South-Central Arizona.

The warning will last through Saturday in Maricopa and Pinal counties, through Sunday for southern Arizona, and through next Tuesday for the Grand Canyon (below 4,000 feet).

Today:

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend and into next week. The forecast high reaches 112 degrees Friday in Phoenix. Highs into the low 90s are forecast for spots like Payson and Prescott and upper 80s are possible in Flagstaff.

A few scattered showers or storms are possible in parts of northern and eastern Arizona. The showers may eventually pass portions of southern Arizona, too.

This Weekend:

This weekend the forecast high climbs to 113 in Phoenix on Saturday. Saturday may tie the current record of 113 set back in 2011. Sunday won't break the record, but it will reach 112 degrees around the Valley.

Next Week:

Next week isn't any better, unfortunately. The forecast highs remain between 112 and 117 through next week. A new Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for Phoenix and much of the lower deserts from Tuesday through Friday of next week.

Big picture view:

It will be generally dry this weekend and into early next week with little sign of the monsoon.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
  • Sip cool water if person is alert
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map

