Arizona Weather Forecast: Beautiful conditions to catch a spring training game with temps in the upper 70s

The Brief A high of 78 degrees is expected in the Valley with spring training baseball in the air. We have two days of 90° in the forecast next week. Sunset will be around 6:19 p.m. as sunrise times start getting closer to 7:00 a.m.



We should see temperatures stay under 80° on Saturday but on Sunday and through the middle of next week, temperatures will continue to climb.

What To Expect:

Sunday temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees and by midweek we could the thermometer eclipse the 90° mark.

Overnight lows will stay in the mid-to-low 50s.

Timeline:

As days start to get longer, our first sunrise time before 7:00 a.m. is expected on Wednesday.

If you are hoping to enjoy a beautiful Arizona sunset, head outside around 6:19 p.m.

Temperatures should be in the mid 70s around that time.

Dig deeper:

Although there's room for change, the long-range forecast seems to suggest dry conditions through the rest of February with a potential system in early March. Too early for details, but something to watch!

Road Conditions

