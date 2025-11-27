Arizona weather forecast: Beautiful conditions for Thanksgiving

The Brief Phoenix will enjoy slightly warmer than average temperatures for Thanksgiving, with a high of 77° today and clear, dry conditions across Arizona. The beautiful weather continues through the weekend, but Valley highs will drop to around 73° on Saturday and Sunday. A chance of rain and snow showers will increase over Northern and Eastern Arizona from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, dropping Phoenix highs into the upper 60s next week.



Happy Thanksgiving! Beautiful weather ahead across the state with slightly warmer than average temperatures expected.

Today:

In Phoenix, the forecast high will reach 77 degrees Thursday afternoon. It will be partly cloudy as high clouds spill across the sky. Winds will be light, around 5-15 mph. Tonight, the low temperature will drop into the low 50s.

Around Northern Arizona, highs will climb to the 50s and 60s for beautiful outdoor conditions today. It will be dry for everyone in Arizona.

Tomorrow:

The high temperature remains in the middle 70s on Friday in Phoenix.

Over the weekend:

Sunshine and dry conditions will persist. The forecast highs will slip as a trough of more mild air drops over the country from the north. The forecast high sits around 73 both Saturday and Sunday in the Valley. Winds may pick up to breezy conditions Sunday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will run north of Arizona, but approach closely enough to bring increased rain and snow shower chances to the state Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Chances will be best over northern and Eastern Arizona. In the Valley, there's a low 10% chance for a passing showers overnight into early Monday morning.

The low will help guide more mild air into the state, which drops forecast highs to the upper 60s for much of next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.