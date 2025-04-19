Arizona weather forecast: Beautiful Easter forecast on the horizon

The Brief The high temperature on Saturday is projected to be 14° below normal for this date. On Easter Sunday, expect highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.



The final remnants of a cold front that brought heavy snowfall to many parts of the state on Friday will move its way east on Saturday.

In Phoenix, the high temperature for Saturday should be just 72°, 14 degrees below normal for this time of year.

By Monday, things should heat up again with models showing high temperatures back in the 90's for the first three days of next week.

Easter Sunday should be pleasant, however, with a high of 86°.

The cold front that brought heavy snow to the high country and the eastern portion of the state clears the way for sunny skies over the next two days.

As for the snowfall totals, some places got over a foot of snow on Friday.

Big picture view:

Coconino County saw a foot of snow at Munds Park and nine inches at Flagstaff Airport.

Parts of Apache County and Navajo County got seven inches of snow.

That precipitation should continue through 5 p.m. on the eastern portion of the state.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com