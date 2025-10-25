Arizona weather forecast: Dry and warmer weather hit the Valley

The Brief The weekend forecast calls for dry conditions with consistent temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Phoenix temperatures will likely climb into the 90s early next week. Winds across northern Arizona could be gusty, reaching 25 to 30 mph as weather systems pass through.



The weekend was off to a spectacular start with readings in the 80s across the Valley.

Phoenix hit a high of 88 degrees, which is a few degrees above our normal 86 degrees.

Tonight:

Tonight we can expect an overnight low of around 63 degrees under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s for the extended 10-day outlook.

Conditions across the state will be beautiful and dry!

Big picture view:

Multiple weather systems will pass through the Pacific Northwest, bringing in high clouds for much of northern Arizona along with gusty winds. Wind gusts could reach as high as 25 to 30 pmh.

The Valley will continue to trend above normal under a ridge of high pressure.

Next Week:

Winds will be calm. This could bring temperatures up into the 90s for early next week.

Next week will bring consistent temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com