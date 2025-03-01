Arizona weather forecast: Dust storm hovers over Phoenix area

The pattern begins to change this weekend-- bringing gusty winds, the chance for showers, and cooler temperatures to the state.

The Weekend:

On Saturday, an area of low pressure will approach from the west. Wind gusts of 30-40+ mph are whipping up dust around Arizona, with gusts of up to 25-35 mph in the Valley. The southwest winds will be warm, so high temperatures will remain in the low 80s.

Additional clouds will move across the state by afternoon. Saturday evening and night a few spotty rain/snow showers are possible in Northern and Eastern Arizona. An isolated shower is possible along the north/east edge of the Valley.

Any snow that falls would be above 7000 feet with minimal accumulation, generally below 1".

By Sunday, the state dries out with partly sunny conditions. The forecast high is 78 degrees in the Valley.

Next Week:

Monday another system will approach from the northwest. Yet again, the high country may see a few spotty showers. Temperature take a more drastic drop with cooling winds. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible with a high temperature around 70 in Phoenix.

March may start more active than February with long-range models suggesting several additional chances for moisture through the first couple weeks.

