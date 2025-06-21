Arizona weather forecast: Gusty winds and high fire danger

The Brief A red flag warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. June 21. Saturday's high temperature is expected to be around 105°. Flagstaff will experience windy conditions.



A red flag warning is in effect for today, meaning limiting any activity that can cause burning and spark fires. These areas will be affected by an extreme heat warning.

With the red flag warning, some winds are also expected. In Phoenix, over the next 12 hours, conditions will remain breezy, with a gradual increase in wind speeds by later this afternoon. By 3 p.m., wind speeds will be close to 30 mph and will remain that way until 7 p.m.

In Flagstaff, conditions are much different and even gustier, with 40 mph wind speeds beginning around lunchtime today. This will be the case until 6 p.m., when the winds will start to die down, but it will still be a breezy evening with close to 30 mph wind speeds at 8 p.m. Currently, wind speeds are relatively light: 18 mph in Lake Havasu, 9 mph in Prescott, and 6 mph in Payson. Sedona has light winds at 14 mph.

June 19 marked the official start of summer, and while it feels like summer year-round here, conditions have been dry. Even though it's monsoon season, Friday was a very breezy day in Phoenix, but it did not bring any rain activity. We are expecting to stay dry over the next 48 hours, including Monday.

The red flag warning mentioned earlier will be in effect until 8 p.m. June 21. The good news is it will be cooler this weekend. However, those gusty winds and high fire danger remain a top concern.

What to expect this weekend:

Forecasted highs show many areas staying in the triple digits. Phoenix is expected to reach 105 degrees, Gila Bend will be at 106, and Bullhead City at 104. Kingman will be at 91 degrees later this afternoon.

Over the next three days, Phoenix will remain in the triple digits. Flagstaff will be a little windy today, but conditions are nice with a 70-degree forecast and lows later tonight once the sun goes down.

The 10-day forecast shows sunny skies and triple digits. Next weekend, temperatures are predicted to reach 111 degrees, with overnight lows staying in the upper 70s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather