Arizona weather forecast: Strong winds bring cooler temperatures this weekend

The Brief An area of low pressure coming in from the northwest brings strong winds into the state. Gusts of 20-25 mph will be seen in the Phoenix metro area and 30-40 mph winds will be felt in Flagstaff. Temperatures will also slide to the mid 80s.



Wind gusts start to pick up in the Phoenix-metro area and throughout the rest of the state as an area of low pressure whirls through on Saturday and Sunday.

Gusts will pick up to 20-25 mph in Phoenix while Northern Arizona could see gusts up to 30-40+ mph.

Temperatures slip into the middle-upper 80s in the Valley with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday should bring scattered clouds and a high of 83.

Why you should care:

With high winds brings the danger of wildfires, which will mostly be felt in the eastern portion of the state.

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect through Sunday in Coconino, Apache, Navajo, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Next week

Overall moisture looks limited the next week, with just an isolated shower chance for far northern Arizona late weekend and early next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com