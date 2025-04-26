Arizona weather forecast: Strong winds bring cooler temperatures this weekend

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Arizona weather forecast: Strong winds bring cooler temperatures this weekend

Published  April 26, 2025 3:18pm MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/26/2025

Winds are picking up throughout Arizona with highs in the upper 80s.

The Brief

    • An area of low pressure coming in from the northwest brings strong winds into the state.
    • Gusts of 20-25 mph will be seen in the Phoenix metro area and 30-40 mph winds will be felt in Flagstaff.
    • Temperatures will also slide to the mid 80s.

PHOENIX - Wind gusts start to pick up in the Phoenix-metro area and throughout the rest of the state as an area of low pressure whirls through on Saturday and Sunday.

Gusts will pick up to 20-25 mph in Phoenix while Northern Arizona could see gusts up to 30-40+ mph.

Temperatures slip into the middle-upper 80s in the Valley with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday should bring scattered clouds and a high of 83.

Why you should care:

With high winds brings the danger of wildfires, which will mostly be felt in the eastern portion of the state.

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect through Sunday in Coconino, Apache, Navajo, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Next week

Overall moisture looks limited the next week, with just an isolated shower chance for far northern Arizona late weekend and early next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

