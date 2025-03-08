Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures remain below normal after winter storm

The Brief Temperatures are staying well below average after a major winter storm hit all parts of Arizona on Friday. The high for Saturday is expected to be 69°. Mostly sunny skies for the weekend are expected.



Temperatures will start to return to normal beginning on Saturday and heading through the start of next week.

On Saturday, our expected high is 69°, while on Sunday it rises to 76°.

High pressure will help temperatures warm back into the 80s on Monday, with clear skies.

Sunny skies should make for great hiking weather in the Valley, following our large winter storm on Friday.

By the numbers:

Rainfall totals surpassed a quarter inch in most places in the Valley.

In the high country, more than one foot of snow fell at Snowbowl in Flagstaff, causing multiple road closures on Interstate 40.

What's next:

After our spike in temperatures for the next three days, the 10-day outlook is showing more clouds and rain in the forecast for the middle of the week.

The next storm will arrive on Tuesday, bringing rain showers and light mountain snow, along with gusty winds and a cool down.

Following the 82° high on Monday, we dip back into the 60s on Tuesday and hover around a high of 70° through the next weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com