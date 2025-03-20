Arizona weather forecast: Warm temperatures expected in the coming days

The Brief The National Weather Service is calling for a high of 82°F in Phoenix on March 20. There's a potential for record-breaking highs next week.



Officials with the National Weather Service say temperatures could break records next week, amid a warming trend in the Phoenix area.

"Strong high pressure next week will lead to the hottest temperatures of the year, so far, with lower desert high temperatures pushing into the 90s," read a portion of the forecast.

Conditions this week

Today:

For the Phoenix area on Thursday, NWS' forecast calls for a high of 82°F.

The record high for March 20 in Phoenix is 96°F, which was set in 2017. The average high for Phoenix on March 20 is 79°F.

Tomorrow:

For Friday, a high of 84°F in the Phoenix area, per NWS' forecast.

The record high for March 21 in Phoenix is 97°F, which was set in 2004. The average high for Phoenix on March 21 is 80°F.

Conditions this weekend

Saturday and Sunday:

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80s this weekend, with NWS' forecast calling for a high of 88°F on both days.

Looking at next week

NWS forecasters in Phoenix say current outlooks show "very high probabilities for above normal temperatures across the Southwest US during the last week of March."

"Afternoon highs in the low-to-middle 90s across, 10-15°F above normal, are likely during the middle of next week for Phoenix," read a portion of the forecast.

Forecasters say temperatures could reach 94°F on Monday in Phoenix, which would tie the high temperature record for that day. For Tuesday, record-breaking temperatures are possible, with a high of 97°F expected in the Valley.

The current record high for Phoenix on March 25 is 96°F, which was set in 2022.

