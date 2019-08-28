NWS: Phoenix ties record for 4th driest Monsoon; season not over yet

article

Another day without rain now ties Phoenix at the number four spot for the driest Monsoon season on record.

The National Weather Service says after this year's cool spring and wet winter we haven't seen nearly as much rain causing a much drier summer than usual.

"We're up to 28 days of 110 degrees so far and even though we had a cool, slow start without the moisture and the clouds around here with the sun beating down it just gives the temperatures the opportunity to soar and break these records," said Marvin Percha, NWS Meteorologist.

Without rain, the Valley floor continues to bake in scorching temperatures, hitting triple digits, something that's never really comfortable.

"Like today I haven't even gotten to work yet and my shirt is already there so I don't really know how to get around that, just active deodorant," said Zane Focht, Valley native. "It kinda gets really hot and overwhelming out here, we have a pool in the backyard and we keep our misters out so that's how we keep cool out here."

"It's dry here so this is cool for me," said John Suppicich, visiting from Florida. "In Florida, it's hard to breathe from the humidity but it's super hot here, it's cooking!"

But the dry heat and no moisture may not be around for long. The NWS says Monsoon season isn't quite over yet, so it's possible we could still see some rainfall and thunderstorms through mid-September after all.

"There are some signs that perhaps by this weekend we're going to have a little more opportunity for storms, perhaps some dust storms tonight and then over the Labor Day weekend we could get some better chances for storms," said Percha.