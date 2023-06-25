Tornadoes terrorize Indiana Sunday as severe storms knock out power to over 700K from Ohio Valley to South

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Tornadoes terrorize Indiana Sunday as severe storms knock out power to over 700K from Ohio Valley to South

By Steven Yablonski and Heather Brinkmann
Published 
Updated 6:56PM
Severe Weather
FOX Weather
foxwx-capture2.jpg article

Tornado spotted in Whiteland, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon. (Heather Holeman / FOX Weather)

Tornadoes ripped across parts of Indiana on Sunday, damaging buildings and knocking out power to more than half a million. 

The threat of severe thunderstorms existed from the Ohio Valley to the South on Sunday. 

Tornadoes were seen across Indiana on Sunday. Flattened buildings were seen in Greenwood, Indiana.

Debris was lofted into the air as the tornado ripped through Johnson County. 

Heather Holeman says she watched as a tornado moved through Whiteland.  

Hail the size of tennis balls was reported throughout parts of Indiana and Arkansas. 

Where are the storms now?

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 8 p.m. ET.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches have also been issued that will last into the evening hours. 

HOW YOU SHOULD PREPARE FOR A TORNADO

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has given this area a level 3 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk category scale, with thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes from Ohio Valley to South.

foxwx-capture23.jpg

The severe storm threat on Sunday, June 25, 2023.(FOX Weather)

More than half a million without power

Severe storms knocked out power to more than 700,000 Sunday evening, according to Poweroutage.us

Georgia is among the most without power, reporting more than 300,000 customers without it. 

foxwx-capture7.jpg

Current power outages across the U.S.(FOX Weather)

