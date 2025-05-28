2026 Election: Kimberly Yee running for AZ schools superintendent

The Brief Kimberly Yee announced her plans to run for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2026. Yee currently serves as the Arizona State Treasurer. Yee is barred from running for State Treasurer in 2026 due to term limit provisions in the state constitution.



Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced on Wednesday she will challenge Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne in the upcoming 2026 election.

Dig deeper:

Yee was first elected as the state treasurer in 2018 and won re-election in 2022 after dropping out of the race for governor.

Under Arizona's constitution, no one can be elected to more than two consecutive terms as state treasurer, as well as a number of other state offices. Once they serve two consecutive terms, they must sit out for at least four years before they can run again. Therefore, Yee can't run again for state treasurer in 2026.

What they're saying:

While speaking at a news conference on May 28, Yee said she will partner with parents to protect and preserve educational opportunities for all, and work to strengthen school choice options.

"Our state's children and their families are too important to be left paying the price for petty political games and empty campaign rhetoric," she said.

Yee's announcement comes as state leaders, including Republicans, have grown increasingly frustrated with Horne's support of the ESA school voucher program, which has now grown to cost the state $1 billion a year.

Kimberly Yee and Tom Horne (Getty Images)