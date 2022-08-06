Arizona Gov. Ducey calls for unification of Republicans heading into General Election

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a series of tweets on Saturday that Republicans must unite behind the newly named GOP nominees heading into the November election to "ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity."

"The votes are counted, the races are settled, and the Arizona Republican primary is over. Thank you to all who participated — it’s not easy subjecting yourself to the scrutiny of being a candidate these days," Ducey said, beginning his 4-part Twitter thread on Aug. 6.

"This is going to be an important election given the issues our state is facing and it’s important for Arizona Republicans to unite behind our slate of candidates," he said.

He says as the co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, he and others in leadership are working to support gubernatorial hopeful and Trump-endorsed Kari Lake, who won the party's nomination.

Ducey previously endorsed Lake's toughest competitor, Karrin Taylor Robson, as did former Vice President Mike Pence.

"Congratulations to Kari on a hard-fought victory and to all the candidates who will be carrying the GOP banner in November," Ducey said. "We have three months to go and a lot of work to do to ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity. The first part of the election is over — now conservatives and Republicans of all stripes have to work together to finish the job in November!"

Along with Lake earning the nomination, others who were endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the party's nomination, like Senate hopeful Blake Masters and Mark Finchem, running for Secretary of State.

Masters will face off against incumbent Senator Mark Kelly, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Lake and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, are running for the governor's seat and voters will have their say on who heads up the state next in the November General Election.

