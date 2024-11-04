Harris-Walz campaign holds election eve event in Phoenix: 'A lot of important issues in jeopardy'

The Brief Harris-Walz supporters rallied for the Democratic ticket at an event at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Nov. 4. The event marks one of the campaign's final pushes to secure the nomination to the White House.



The Harris-Walz campaign hosted its final get out the vote rally and concert in Phoenix on the eve of the election.

Supporters said while they were excited about the event Monday night, they're nervous for Election Day come Tuesday.

The Harris-Walz campaign hosted similar events in all seven battleground states on Monday to mobilize young and non-traditional voters. Supporters were able to see those rallies on screens inside the theatre.

Although Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz weren't at Arizona's event, there were a few special guests speaking at the rally. Those guests were Gov. Katie Hobbs, Senator Mark Kelly and Congressman Ruben Gallego.

Some supporters explained why it was important for them to come out for the event on a chilly Phoenix evening at the Celebrity Theatre.

"We are here to just promote women's reproductive rights and just our democracy and just have a good time," Rene Lange said.

"I'm just looking forward to celebrating, hopefully Kamala's win, and the passage of 139 and Ruben Gallego," Donna Kawana said.

"There are a lot of important issues in jeopardy and I just want to give support and looking for unity with the people," Toru Kawana said.

Abortion rights and keeping kids safe in schools were two reoccurring topics from speaker to speaker.