Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:02 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Maricopa County election security: 'High level overview' of electoral process detailed

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:44PM
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

Full news conference: Maricopa County elections safety detailed

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and County Recorder Stephen Richer are providing details on the "high level overview of the steps being taken to ensure public safety and protect the electoral process during the primary and general elections in Maricopa County" as the midterm election is just less than two weeks away on Aug. 2.

In a news conference on July 20, plans on keeping the county's election security at the highest level were detailed.

Penzone says the county is looking to promote "safe and healthy" elections, not "divisive."

Related stories: