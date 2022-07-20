Maricopa County election security: 'High level overview' of electoral process detailed

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and County Recorder Stephen Richer are providing details on the "high level overview of the steps being taken to ensure public safety and protect the electoral process during the primary and general elections in Maricopa County" as the midterm election is just less than two weeks away on Aug. 2.

In a news conference on July 20, plans on keeping the county's election security at the highest level were detailed.

Penzone says the county is looking to promote "safe and healthy" elections, not "divisive."

