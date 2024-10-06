VP Harris, Gov. Walz, Sen. Vance, Donald Trump Jr. to visit Arizona during the same week
PHOENIX - With Election Day just weeks away, Arizona is seeing campaign stop after campaign stop as parties try to drum up votes in the swing state.
Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the Grand Canyon State will be prefaced by visits from Ohio Sen. JD Vance, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.
JD Vance
Vance will be speaking at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) townhall in Mesa on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Tim Walz
On the same day, Walz will be at a couple of events across the Phoenix area. He's expected to participate in a Chandler event for veterans, and then an event for the Gila River Indian Community.
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. will also be in Arizona on Oct. 9 for a Turning Point Action event in Queen Creek.
Kamala Harris
VP Kamala Harris will be in Arizona on Friday, Oct. 11, at a location that hasn't been released yet.