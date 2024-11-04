What to expect for in-person voting in Maricopa County on Nov. 5

The Brief Maricopa County Elections officials held a news conference on Nov. 4 to discuss what people can expect when voting in-person on Tuesday. The news conference began at 1:30 p.m.



Maricopa County election officials held a news conference on Monday to discuss what voters can expect when heading to the polls on Nov. 5.

Per a news release, Maricopa County officials said the news conference will talk about voter turnout and ballot processing numbers, as well as details on "how results will be reported in the hours and days following the election."

A voter drops a ballot into the ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 23, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)