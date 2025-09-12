Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 2 hurt in semi-trucks crash on I-10

By
Updated  September 12, 2025 7:42am MST
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

One person was killed in a crash on Sept. 11 involving two semi-trucks in Tonopah, authorities said. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A crash involving two semi-trucks on I-10 on Sept. 11 left one person dead and two others hurt.
    • The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near 339th Avenue.
    • The person who died wasn't identified.

TONOPAH, Ariz. - One person is dead following a crash involving two semi-trucks along Interstate 10 in Buckeye on Thursday night.

What we know:

The crash happened on the night of Sept. 11 in the eastbound lanes. The Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were hurt and hospitalized.

The eastbound lanes were reopened on Friday near 339th Avenue. The westbound lanes aren't affected.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Dig deeper:

Also along I-10 in the West Valley on Thursday night, a separate rollover crash left three people dead near Palo Verde Road.

Related

3 dead following crash along I-10: Buckeye FD
article

3 dead following crash along I-10: Buckeye FD

Three people are dead following a rollover crash Thursday night on I-10 near Palo Verde Road in Buckeye.

Map of area where the crash happened

The Source: The Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation

Maricopa CountyTrafficNews