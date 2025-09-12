1 dead, 2 hurt in semi-trucks crash on I-10

article

The Brief A crash involving two semi-trucks on I-10 on Sept. 11 left one person dead and two others hurt. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near 339th Avenue. The person who died wasn't identified.



One person is dead following a crash involving two semi-trucks along Interstate 10 in Buckeye on Thursday night.

What we know:

The crash happened on the night of Sept. 11 in the eastbound lanes. The Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were hurt and hospitalized.

The eastbound lanes were reopened on Friday near 339th Avenue. The westbound lanes aren't affected.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Dig deeper:

Also along I-10 in the West Valley on Thursday night, a separate rollover crash left three people dead near Palo Verde Road.

Related article

Map of area where the crash happened