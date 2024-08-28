1 dead after car crushed under semi-truck in Phoenix

article

A multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix left one person dead.

The crash happened on Aug. 28 near 12th Street and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Fire says crews arrived at the scene just before 1 p.m. and found one person dead. The victim was not identified.

FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed a vehicle crushed underneath a semi-truck.

"Preliminary information suggests the victim was driving when he collided with a large truck," Phoenix Police said.

Roads are shut down in the area due to the investigation.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Fire and Police Departments.

