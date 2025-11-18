1 dead following crash along I-17: DPS
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a person has died as a result of a crash that happened along a portion of the I-17 near north Phoenix.
What we know:
The crash happened in the area of I-17 and Jomax Road. Per a statement released by DPS, the crash involved two vehicles.
"A Jeep passenger vehicle left the roadway, went through a fence and overturned," read a portion of the brief statement. "One other person went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries."
What we don't know:
DPS officials did not release the identity of the person who died.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.