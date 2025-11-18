1 dead following crash along I-17: DPS

article

The Brief One person has died following a crash near I-17 and Jomax Road, according to DPS. The person's identity is unknown at this time. Another person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, DPS officials said.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a person has died as a result of a crash that happened along a portion of the I-17 near north Phoenix.

What we know:

The crash happened in the area of I-17 and Jomax Road. Per a statement released by DPS, the crash involved two vehicles.

"A Jeep passenger vehicle left the roadway, went through a fence and overturned," read a portion of the brief statement. "One other person went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries."

What we don't know:

DPS officials did not release the identity of the person who died.