1 dead in crash involving car hauler on I-17 north of Phoenix

One person was killed in a crash early Monday morning along Interstate 17 north of Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened along northbound I-17 near Daisy Mountain Drive when a car hauler that was being pulled by a pickup truck became detached and landed on the truck.

One person riding inside the truck was killed. A second person inside the truck suffered unknown injuries, DPS said on Aug. 30.

The right lane remains closed at milepost 225.

(ADOT)

