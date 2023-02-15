Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

By Associated Press Staff
Published 
Updated 7:32PM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

LiveNOW from FOX:

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

Another person could be involved, Gomez said, and police were looking for them. No description was given.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, Gomez said, but he could not provide more information about that.

"It’s too early to speculate on motive," Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

"This is a large scene," Gomez said. "It’s going to take some time to clear the mall."

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Deadly Texas mall shooting update by authorities

More reports: