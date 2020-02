article

If you bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a Fry's Food store in Phoenix, you may be a big winner!

Arizona State Lottery officials say a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Fry's grocery store near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers with no Megal Ball.

The winning numbers were 6, 12, 39, 61 and 70.