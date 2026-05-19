Peoria school sex scandal; Flagstaff toddler’s death confession | Nightly Roundup

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From chilling details in the case involving a toddler found dead inside a Flagstaff hotel room, to a Valley school district allegedly blocking police from properly investigating a sexual abuse case involving two female teachers, here are your top stories for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Toddler's body was stuffed into freezer in Flagstaff hotel, docs reveal

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2. School district under fire over alleged sex abuse cover-up involving female teachers

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3. Marijuana products may be contaminated

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4. Eight hikers attacked by bees on Phoenix trails

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5. Police warn of text scam falsely claiming local post office is closing

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