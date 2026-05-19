Peoria school sex scandal; Flagstaff toddler’s death confession | Nightly Roundup

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From chilling details in the case involving a toddler found dead inside a Flagstaff hotel room, to a Valley school district allegedly blocking police from properly investigating a sexual abuse case involving two female teachers, here are your top stories for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Toddler's body was stuffed into freezer in Flagstaff hotel, docs reveal
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New court documents reveal the mother of the toddler found dead in a Flagstaff hotel confessed to throwing her son into his crib, leading to his death days later.
2. School district under fire over alleged sex abuse cover-up involving female teachers
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More leadership shakeups are hitting the embattled Peoria Unified School District amid a major school sex scandal. On May 19, the governing board voted out the incoming interim superintendent, sparking a massive wave of public backlash.
3. Marijuana products may be contaminated
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An Arizona marijuana establishment is voluntarily recalling products that may be contaminated with a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infections.
4. Eight hikers attacked by bees on Phoenix trails
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Eight hikers were stung by a swarm of bees on Camelback Mountain trails in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, sending one person to the hospital.
5. Police warn of text scam falsely claiming local post office is closing
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Police are warning residents about a text scam claiming a local post office is closing. Authorities say the messages are fake and released tips to help residents protect their personal information.
A look at your weather
Near-below average temperatures across Arizona will give us comfortable weather for the rest of the week. However, the state will return to above-average temps for the weekend.
Get your full forecast.