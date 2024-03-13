10-foot mysterious metal monolith spotted in Wales

article

A strange massive steel monolith seen in Wales has sparked wild theories online from some users curious about its origin and if it’s linked to alien lifeforms.

Craig Muir was hiking on March 12 when he discovered the 10-foot monolith in Hay Bluff, Wales.

Muir recorded video of the structure, obtained by the social news platform Storyful, and described what he saw.

A mysterious monolith was discovered by a hiker on Hay Bluff, Wales, on Tuesday, March 12. (Credit: Craig Muir via Storyful)

Muir told British Media "When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO."

"However, there were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that there would be a lot of mess around it, but there wasn’t," Muir shared with the news outlet.

This is the latest object to appear around the world in the past couple of years, with similar structures popping up in California and Utah , and others were found in isolated areas in Europe in 2020, WalesOnline noted.

