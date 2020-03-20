1,006 positive COVID-19 cases reported in California

The California Department of Public Health on Friday released the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

As of 6 p.m. on March 19, there were 1,006 positive COVID-19 cases in California. The department said that there have been 19 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, up three since the day prior. Out of the deaths, 18 were California residents and one was an out-of-state resident.

Of the confirmed cases, public health officials said that 266 cases are related to community transmission, 108 were transmitted person-to-person, 86 were associated with travel and 522 remained under investigation.

The health department released the following breakdown of cases by age:

• Age 0-17: 18 cases

• Age 18-64: 711 cases

• Age 65+: 273 cases

• Unknown: 4 cases

As of 6 p.m. on March 19, approximately 23,200 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in California. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs. At least 11,487 results have been received and another 11,700+ are pending.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, stay away from social gatherings if you become sick and to cover your cough and sneeze.

