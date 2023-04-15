11 people, 6 dogs displaced after Phoenix house fire

Several people were forced out of their home Saturday when a fire burned a home in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire says crews responded just after 10 a.m. on April 15 to a large fire burning through a small home near 15th and Campbell Avenues.

"Quick actions by crews led to a fast and aggressive fire control with no injuries occurring to any civilians or sworn personnel," Capt. Scott Douglas said. "Firefighters and neighbors were also able to safely assist the six family dogs away from the property."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Phoenix Fire says crews responded just after 10 a.m. on April 15 to a large fire burning through a small home near 15th and Campbell Avenues. (Phoenix FD)

No one was injured, but 11 residents and six dogs were displaced due to the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but the residents told firefighters they heard a "loud popping noise" come from the backside addition to the home.

A crisis team is assisting the displaced residents.

Area where the fire happened: