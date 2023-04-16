Meet Blaze, Smokey & Flame: Puppies rescued from Phoenix house fire looking for homes

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

After a Phoenix house fire displaced a big family and several animals on April 15, three of the puppies are looking for homes.

The house fire broke out around 10 a.m. near 15th and Campbell Avenues.

"Quick actions by crews led to a fast and aggressive fire control with no injuries occurring to any civilians or sworn personnel," Capt. Scott Douglas said. "Firefighters and neighbors were also able to safely assist the six family dogs away from the property."

Now, the Saving Paws Rescue says three of the dogs need foster homes, or of course, forever homes. The other dogs are two adults and another puppy – it appears the family is keeping them.

The three pups are named Blaze, Smokey, and Flame.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo by Saving Paws Rescue AZ

"All puppies have been given their first shots, and have been microchipped," the rescue said.

You can apply to adopt them here: http://www.savingpawsrescueaz.org/

As for the family, a crisis team is assisting them.

"Very tough day. We had different plans. This wasn't included in our plans," said Rosalinda Segovia.

It only took a matter of minutes before Segovia and her family lost almost everything they owned.

"Things happen. Makes you more humble because you think you have what you need, and then all of a sudden you lose everything. But at least we have our life and that's what's important," she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-devastated-our-family