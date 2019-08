A 14-year-old has died after he was shot in the Aldine area by another teen.

Deputies say the two teens, ages 14 and 16, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. The 14-year-old boy has died.

HCSO says the shooting may have stemmed from a disturbance between the two teens. The initial scene may have started in the 200 block of Raymac Street and concluded at 14108 Landfair St.