14-year-old girl shot while in her home by suspects in a truck, Phoenix Police say

A 14-year-old girl was shot in Phoenix on Monday after police say several people in a truck drove by and shot at her home.

The shooting happened just after 2:10 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

"Officers learned a pickup truck occupied by multiple people fired in the direction of the residence," said Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department.

The teen was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. She's expected to be OK.

Investigators are looking into who the suspects were and what the motive for the shooting was.

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.