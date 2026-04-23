Seen on TV: April 23
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Thursday, April 23, 2026
Purple Stride
- Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale
- Sat. April 25
- https://secure.pancan.org/site/
Matilda's
- 822 N. 6th Ave
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- https://matildasallday.com/
Arizona Cardinals 2026 Draft Party
- 4 p.m.
- Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium
- 1 Cardinals Dr.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- https://www.azcardinals.com/draft/party/