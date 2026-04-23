Seen on TV: April 23

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Thursday, April 23, 2026

Purple Stride

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale

Sat. April 25

https://secure.pancan.org/site/

Matilda's

822 N. 6th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85003

https://matildasallday.com/

Arizona Cardinals 2026 Draft Party

4 p.m.

Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium

1 Cardinals Dr.

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://www.azcardinals.com/draft/party/

Live-streamed video