Nancy Guthrie search enters 80th day; Larry Fitzgerald spotted at Senate hearing l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Getty Images)
From the latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie to Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald attending a Senate hearing for President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 21.
1. Nancy Guthrie latest
Featured
Tuesday marks Day 80 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. Larry Legend spotted at Senate hearing
Arizona Cardinals legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald was seen on Tuesday attending a Senate hearing for President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh.
3. "There is still no safety net for these kids"
Featured
A former FLDS member is speaking out on the new Netflix documentary, "Trust Me: The False Prophet," highlighting abuse and accountability within the Colorado City FLDS community.
4. Rest in peace
Featured
Alan Osmond, oldest member of musical family group, the Osmonds, has died at 76.
5. Plane lands near East Valley intersection
Featured
A plane landed on a canal bank near Gilbert Road and Main Street on April 21 after the aircraft suffered an inflight mechanical problem, the Mesa Fire-Medical Department said.
A look at today's weather
A cool down is coming later this week, but we'll stay warm on Tuesday in the Valley with a high near 94 degrees.
Click here for full forecast