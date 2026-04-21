Nancy Guthrie search enters 80th day; Larry Fitzgerald spotted at Senate hearing l Morning News Brief

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From the latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie to Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald attending a Senate hearing for President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 21.

1. Nancy Guthrie latest

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2. Larry Legend spotted at Senate hearing

3. "There is still no safety net for these kids"

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4. Rest in peace

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5. Plane lands near East Valley intersection

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