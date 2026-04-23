Arizona weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies, cooler temps and light winds in Phoenix

The Brief Near-normal highs are back in the Valley's forecast for Thursday. We'll see a high of around 87 degrees. On Friday, temps will warm back up again, with 90 degrees back in the forecast. The warm-up won't last long, as highs in the 80s return to the Valley this weekend.



Happy Thursday! Our forecast is calling for a beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies, cooler temperatures and lighter winds.

What to Expect:

Today we can expect a daytime high of around 87 degrees with lighter winds. Temperatures today will be near-average. Winds will still be breezy at times across the state with windier conditions in store for the weekend.

Friday and the Weekend:

A slight warm-up is on the way for Friday as temperatures are expected to rise back into the 90s under a ridge of high pressure. The weekend will be windy yet again for the High Country as our next system will bring the return of strong winds. By Saturday, winds could be up to 45mph. There is also a chance for isolated showers and storms for the High Country this weekend.

The Valley will be mainly dry with increasing clouds for the start of the weekend. Cooler and below-average temperatures will arrive by Sunday, with the low 80s expected in the Valley!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)