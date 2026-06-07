Seen on TV: June 7

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Sunday, June 7, 2026

Title 9 Sports Grill

4221 N 7th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85013

titleninesportsgrill.com

The Wigwam

300 E Wigwam Blvd

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.wigwamarizona.com/

Foothills Library

19055 N. 57th Ave

Glendale, AZ 85308

library.glendaleaz.gov

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass

5594 W Wild Horse Pass Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://summeratwildhorsepass.com/

Legends Showcase

Tempe Community Action Agency

Live-streamed video