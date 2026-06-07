Seen on TV: June 7
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Sunday, June 7, 2026
Title 9 Sports Grill
- 4221 N 7th Ave
- Phoenix, AZ 85013
- titleninesportsgrill.com
The Wigwam
- 300 E Wigwam Blvd
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wigwamarizona.com/
Foothills Library
- 19055 N. 57th Ave
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- library.glendaleaz.gov
Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass
- 5594 W Wild Horse Pass Blvd
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- https://summeratwildhorsepass.com/
Legends Showcase
Tempe Community Action Agency