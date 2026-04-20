Seen on TV: April 20

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, April 20, 2026

Velvet Taco

4166 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.velvettaco.com/location/scottsdale/

Cheba Hut

8776 E Shea Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://chebahut.com/

Loves Boxes

Valley of the Sun United Way

3115 N. 3rd Avenue, Suite G130

Phoenix, AZ 85013

https://epledge.vsuw.org/Volunteer/

Live-streamed video