Seen on TV: April 20
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Monday, April 20, 2026
Velvet Taco
- 4166 N Scottsdale Rd
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.velvettaco.com/location/scottsdale/
Cheba Hut
- 8776 E Shea Blvd
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://chebahut.com/
Loves Boxes
- Valley of the Sun United Way
- 3115 N. 3rd Avenue, Suite G130
- Phoenix, AZ 85013
- https://epledge.vsuw.org/Volunteer/