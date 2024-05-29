14-year-old shot, killed his father in Glendale: police

A teenager accused of shooting and killing his father at a Glendale home has been arrested.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on May 28 near 67th and Olive Avenues.

When officers got to the scene, they found 39-year-old Joshua Goldman with multiple gunshot wounds. Goldman was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Goldman's daughter told Glendale Police she was arguing with her father when her brother stepped in and shot him.

The suspect then fled the home in his father's Toyota Camry. Investigators tracked the vehicle, which was heading toward Las Vegas.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers located the Camry at about 7 p.m. in Kingman, where they attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Troopers used a grappler to stop the Camry. The 14-year-old suspect was inside the vehicle. He was taken into custody.

The teen was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder. He was not identified because he is a minor.

