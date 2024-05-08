15-year-old Arizona golfer to play in LPGA event

An Arizonan will compete against the best women’s golfers in the world this weekend, and she managed to do it at the age of 15.

Ashley Shaw started golfing when she was seven, hitting the driving range and training and practicing for this moment.

On Monday, the Litchfield Park teen's dream came true. She flew to New Jersey to play in the John Shippen Cognizant Cup. The winner would qualify for the LPGA event on the weekend of May 10.

"I just said whatever happens out here, I'm gonna have fun, and I’m gonna enjoy what I did," said Ashley.

With her mother as her caddy, Ashley won.

"When you qualify for an LPGA event, it’s something special," said Andrew Burnheimer with the Sterling Grove Country Club. "She’s a one-of-a-kind golfer. When she comes out here and practices and hit balls and goes out and play, you just know it’s something special with her."

No one is prouder of Ashley than her mom, who will caddy for her again during the tournament. If she makes the cut, Ashley's mom was quick to tell her they’d spend Mother’s Day on the course together.

"That would be the best Mother’s Day gift ever to be walking down the fairway of an LPGA event with you, so I know that would be absolutely amazing for her, and I know it would be amazing for myself, and I really hope to be able to do that," said Ashley.