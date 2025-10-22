16-year-old sentenced after assaulting girlfriend

The Brief A 16-year-old boy, Troy Aguilar-Olmos, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for assaulting and strangling his teenage girlfriend. He was charged as an adult after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony and domestic violence offense.



A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to prison for assaulting his teen girlfriend.

What we know:

Troy Aguilar-Olmos was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on Oct. 22, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced.

In March 2025, when Aguilar-Olmos was 15, he threatened to shoot and kill his girlfriend if she didn't come out to talk to him. As the victim approached him, Aguilar-Olmos strangled her, pointed a gun to her back and repeatedly punched her.

The teen was arrested at his parent's home.

Aguilar-Olmos pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a class three felony and domestic violence offense, and aggravated assault as a class four felony an domestic violence offense. He was charged as an adult.

What they're saying:

"What happened to this young woman is heartbreaking. No relationship should ever be marked by fear or violence, no matter the age of the offender," said Mitchell. "Today’s outcome cannot undo the trauma she endured, but it is a step toward justice."

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals