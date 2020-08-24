17-year-old driver accused of hitting pedestrians, running from scene

Police have arrested a 17-year-old driver accused of hitting two pedestrians and then running from the scene in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on 27th Avenue between Camelback and Colter.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, police say the 17 year old ran from the scene before being found by officers and taken into custody.

The suspect was booked into a juvenile correction center.

