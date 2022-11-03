$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers.
The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1 million ticket.
State lottery officials say the $1 million ticket matched all five white numbers in Wednesday's drawing, but not the Powerball.
The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and a red Powerball 23.
Officials have not said where in Arizona the ticket was sold.
RELATED: What are the 10 largest lottery jackpots ever won in the US?
Aside from the $1 million ticket, a pair of $50,000 lottery tickets from Monday's drawing were sold in Arizona. The first was sold at a Cobblestone Auto Spa near the Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright in Scottsdale, and the second was sold at a QuikTrip in Glendale near 67th and Glendale Avenues.
The next Powerball jackpot drawing is on Saturday, Nov. 5.