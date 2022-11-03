$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona

First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers.

The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1 million ticket.

State lottery officials say the $1 million ticket matched all five white numbers in Wednesday's drawing, but not the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and a red Powerball 23.

Officials have not said where in Arizona the ticket was sold.

RELATED: What are the 10 largest lottery jackpots ever won in the US?

Aside from the $1 million ticket, a pair of $50,000 lottery tickets from Monday's drawing were sold in Arizona. The first was sold at a Cobblestone Auto Spa near the Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright in Scottsdale, and the second was sold at a QuikTrip in Glendale near 67th and Glendale Avenues.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing is on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: